KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi University (KU) vice chancellor to implement guidelines devised by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to curb corruption in this prestigious educational institution in letter and spirit.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah was presiding over a meeting held to review plans and measures for improving the Karachi University here. The meeting was attended by KU Vice Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary University and Board Riazuddin Qureshi and other officers concerned.

On the occasion, KU VC Dr Ajmal informed the chief minister that the NAB authorities have given them 49 guiding points to stop corruption and develop transparency. Out of the 49 point, 37 have been implemented while work on the remaining 12 is in progress.

The chief minister directed the vice chancellor to take action against ineligible, inefficient and unwilling officers, teaching and non-teaching staff, and put in place willing and efficient staff so that the university could further flourish.

It is to be noted that currently there are 43,000 students studying in University of Karachi and this huge enrolment makes it one of the leading university of the country. The chief minister said that he would give all out support to the vice chancellor for improving standard of the education and administration in the university.

Mr Shah also complained that the Benazir Bhutto Chair at the university has been without head from last one year, directed teh varsity management to appoint its chairman purely on merit and start research work at the earliest.

Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasised that universities can help and guide the governments by making research in different sectors such as economy, technology, law and order and its changing trends and social sector so that policies could be framed accordingly.

The chief minister assured the VC that the Sindh government would extent financially and administrative support to the university subject to overall improvement in every departments, institute and administration.