Share:

Financial inclusion of women lies at heart of all PMIC interventions

LAHORE (PR): As the apex institution and sector developer, PMIC has a pivotal role towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS). Financial inclusion of women lies at the heart of all PMIC interventions with focus on provision of financial services and value addition initiatives to transform the lives of the underserved communities, especially women. Since inception in December 2016, PMIC has touched the lives of 616,200 women microfinance beneficiaries.

In 2 years, PMIC has a reached a loan portfolio of PKR 21 billion through 21 borrowing institutions (microfinance institutions and microfinance banks) in more than 65 districts of Pakistan of which 86% has been lent women borrowers whilst 58% of the portfolio is deployed in the rural areas of the country.

Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC) is registered as an Investment Finance Company under NBFCs regulations with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). It is setup jointly by, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Department for International Development (DFID) through Karandaaz Pakistan and the German Development Bank (KFW) to catalyze and lead the next phase of growth in the microfinance sector of Pakistan. The purpose of the Organization is to improve financial inclusion, employment and wellbeing of the poor by providing wholesale financing to the microfinance service providers in the country.

Visa International hosts second edition of eCommerce Summit

KARACHI (PR): Following the success of the inaugural summit last year, Visa (NYSE:V), the world leader in digital payments, hosted the second edition of its eCommerce Summit for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With its theme, “Capturing the Digital Consumer”, Visa’s summit brought together industry leaders and experts in the eCommerce space to discuss the evolution of commerce in the region while underlining the need to design effective and customized eCommerce offerings to captivate the digital consumers of today and tomorrow. Through a series of panel discussions, presentations and engaging Q&A with attendees, delegates examined the future of eCommerce in the MENA region and its critical role in accelerating economic development.

The panel discussions drew emphasis on how the sector is being increasingly shaped and influenced by consumers’ evolving expectations, changing macro-economic dynamics, and the advent of new technologies and innovations in the space.

To deliver a power-packed session with meaningful discussions and insights, Visa brought together prominent regional and global eCommerce players including: Amazon, Noon, Facebook, Netflix, Spotify, Daraz, DeliveryHero, Paypal and Almosafer, along with merchants, issuer banks, payments platform providers and government representatives from the Department of Economic Development (DED).

Ufone partners with Pakistan Red Crescent

LAHORE (PR): Ufone, the Pakistani cellular company, has partnered with PRC, a member of ‘International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement’, to support the communities affected by flash flooding and heavy snow in Balochistan. The two organisations have joined hands to distribute food packs in the affected communities. The recent floods in Balochistan have so far claimed 13 lives, left 14 injured, disrupted the livelihoods of over 1000 families and caused damage to nearly 2000 properties.

Ufone has always been at the forefront, in support of Pakistani people - providing network facilities, and supporting communities in times of natural calamities. The telecom company has a large customer base in the province, and has been awarded projects for the provision of voice and data facilities in areas deprived of it.

Amir Pasha, Head of PR and CSR, said, “Ufone wants to help these victims rebuild lives. We want to help our people through this crisis and ensure that adequate essentials reach them in time. Food assistance will get them through the critical days.”

Food packs will be distributed in Pishin, Khuzdar, Chaghi, Killa Abdullah, KillaSaifullah, Muslim Bagh, Ziarat and Loaralai.

Dr Saeed Elahi, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent, said, “Food, water and shelter are the immediate needs of those affected in Balochistan floods. Quick and effective action is required to prevent further loss. PRC is distributing relief items to the families of affected areas through its vast network of volunteers.”

SNGPL decides to compensate consumers

LAHORE (PR): As per the directions of Prime Minister, the SNGPL company is carrying out an exercise for verification of pressure factor applied to the consumers billing in all regions of the company. The company has uptil now detected a total of 11,266 consumers where the present pressure was found to be less than what has been billed to them. Therefore, a refund/adjustment of Rs. 50.188 million pertaining to the period from July 2018 to February 2019 has been processed and it will appear in the forthcoming bills of these consumers.