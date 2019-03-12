Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar in interbank increased by 26 paisas and closed at Rs 138.80 against Rs 138.54, SBP reported Monday.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the open market rate of dollar closed at Rs138.80.

The SBP reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 71 paisas after which it was traded at Rs156.08 against Rs 155.37of Friday.

The price of Japanese yen remained unchanged with 1.24 while the decrease of 1.25 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 180.21 against Rs181.46.