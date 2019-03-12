Share:

Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Dr Hadi Soleimanpour is paying a four-day visit to Islamabad from Today.

During his stay, he will call on the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister and discuss issues pertaining to cooperation amongst the ECO member countries in different spheres.

The ECO Secretary General will also hold meetings with Federal Ministers of Information, Finance, Planning and Development and Communications and discuss issues related to the cultural cooperation amongst the ECO member countries, infrastructure development agenda, regional connectivity and trade liberalization with the Federal Ministers of Information, Finance, Planning, Development & Reforms and Communication.

The Secretary General will also meet the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Commerce, Textile and Industry and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI).

This is Dr Hadi's first visit to Pakistan since he assumed the office as the Secretary General of the Organization in August last year.