Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Asad Umar on Monday expressed hope that Financial Action Task Force would clear Pakistan by September as Islamabad has fulfilled the FATF’s major concern of declaring banned outfits as high risk last week.

He said that FATF had expressed satisfaction with the report that Pakistan had submitted till January.

However, the major issue FATF had was Pakistan not declaring banned outfits high risk.

“Now, we have fulfilled that condition and there are chances that we will be cleared by September,” Finance Minister said while talking to media.

Pakistan is currently at FATF grey list and the global anti-money laundering organisation had asked Islamabad to swiftly implement its 27-point Action Plan to prevent it landing on the blacklist, he said.

The FATF will undertake the next review of Pakistan’s progress in June 2019 which will be preceded by face-to-face meeting with the Asia-Pacific Joint Group in May 2019, he added.

He said that India has been using the FATF platform for political purposes.

International body had asked Pakistan to swiftly implement 27 -point Action Plan

He further said: “Pakistan has reservations on presence of India in review body of FATF, which are real and genuine. India is lobbying against Pakistan in the FATF. India has done lobbying through various companies, as it wants to blacklist Pakistan as soon as possible. This is the reason that we have demanded the FATF to revoke India’s position as co-chair of its Asia-Pacific Joint Group in light of this abuse of position.”

“There is a legitimate concern as India has been lobbying against Pakistan at the forum,” he added.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Asad Umar has written a letter to the FATF President last Saturday about India’s lobbying asking FATF to remove India from the position of co-chair.

Referring to the FATF’s decision to take the country off the grey list, Umar said that it’s not Pakistan’s choice. They have to make the decision, but our concerns are legitimate, he said.

He further said that last week, before the board meeting they got calls informing them that India had been going to individual companies and lobbying against Pakistan.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony, Finance Minister said that bad governance had affected the performance of institutions.

“Corporate laws are being amended to improve the business environment in the country”.

“The fundamental operating procedures for the corporate sector will also be changed to achieve the desired goals and the government is also focusing to improve governance in public sector enterprises,” he said.

Umar urged the regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Pakistan Stock Exchange, to fully facilitate the corporate sector in order to enhance its productivity and contribution to the economy.

Drawing a comparison between private and government entities, he said that the procedures for procurement are quite complex in the public sector. “We have now got the Cabinet approval to change the multilateral procurement rules,” he said.

Finance Minister applauded the World Bank recognition of Pakistan enhanced implementation of corporate governance principles on the launch event of Pakistan Report on Observance of Standards and Codes (ROSC) on Corporate Governance.

The Report on the Observance of Standards and Codes (ROSC) is a prominent component of global efforts to strengthen the international financial architecture and aims at promoting greater financial stability, both domestically and internationally, through the development, dissemination, adoption and implementation of international standards and codes, he added.

The ROSC corporate governance initiative is administered by the World Bank that assesses the degree to which a country observes the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance (OECD Principles)-the international reference point for good corporate governance; and develop a series of recommendations to reduce or close identified gaps, he said.

He said: “Pakistan ROSC on Corporate Governance assesses Pakistan’s corporate governance policy framework. It highlights recent improvements in corporate governance regulation, makes policy recommendations, and provides investors with a benchmark against which to measure corporate governance in Pakistan. The report focuses on the governance of large and listed companies, but includes a special section on the governance of public sector companies.”

It highlights that corporate governance framework for listed companies has improved in recent years as the government has enhanced the legal and policy framework, and key institutions have grown in sophistication and maturity, he added.

Much more can be done to address corporate governance in Public Sector Companies, he said.

SECP Chairman Farrukh Sabzwari expressing views on achieving this important milestone said :“Pakistan’s regulatory framework has undergone significant improvements in the structure and practice of corporate governance. This international recognition of Pakistan’s compliance with global standards underpins our resolve to establish good governance standards and bring transparency in the capital markets. Compliance with the corporate governance principles is significant to safeguard the integrity and credibility of financial system, strengthen legal and regulatory framework and develop capital markets as a preferred investment choice for both local and foreign investors.”

The SECP remains committed to developing and implementing reform initiatives consistent with global principles and agrees to give due consideration to the ROSC CG Recommendations regarding effective implementation. The SECP will continue with its proactive approach in gatekeeping and encouraging timely information disclosures to ensure that listed companies comply with statutory disclosure requirements and wrongdoers are punished, he added.