Share:

German Foreign Minister (FM) Heiko Maas on Tuesday arrived in Islamabad to discuss matters pertaining to regional peace and security, and the situation in Afghanistan with the Pakistani leadership.

Upon his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, he was warmly welcomed by the high ranking officials of the Foreign Office (FO).

He is scheduled to have high-level meetings with his counterpart Pakistan s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other officials.

Earlier, Maas visited Afghanistan to convey Germany’s commitment in peaceful resolution of conflict and economic development in Afghanistan.

Germany is part of the NATO Resolute Support mission to train Afghan security forces and has a force of about 1,200 soldiers stationed there.

Earlier in December 2018, German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler said that Germany was looking to import manpower by 2020, and in this drive of employing foreign human resources, Pakistan could prove to be an essential contributor.

The plan of action was agreed upon to provide technical and professional education to workforce in Pakistan so that they can get maximum quota in 2020 manpower import plan of Germany.

Germany showed interest in a role to increase technological skills in youth. The need to increase cooperation on federal and provincial level was emphasized during the meeting.