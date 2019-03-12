Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to expand the scope of cultural activities to district and tehsil level to promote the rich cultural heritage of the province.

In this regard, a detailed briefing was given to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar about the working, performance and capacity of the Information and Culture Department at his office on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) should devise a comprehensive plan for promoting regional languages, which would help promote and project the rich culture of the province. He told the officials that devolution of arts councils to the level of districts should be reviewed. Exchange of cultural delegations with other provinces will promote inter-provincial harmony, he said.

The chief minister said that folk festivals and events would be held to promote the indigenous culture of Cholistan and Pakistan Day will be celebrated with full fanfare in the province. Also, the cultural float of the Information Department will present cultural shows in different districts. He said that a social media unit would be established at the DGPR and approval had been granted for recruitments. “The DGPR will be synchronised with the latest innovations as projection of the government’s performance through social media is need of the hour,” he said.

The meeting also deliberated upon the proposal to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to journalists in the province. The chief minister directed the Information Department to submit recommendations in this regard. The information secretary briefed the meeting about the department. Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Syed Samsam Bukhari, chief secretary, chairman of the P&D, spokesman for the chief minister and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Information Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday.

During the meeting, performance of the Information Department as well as the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), Clean and Green Pakistan and tree-plantation campaign came under discussion.

The chief minister congratulated Samsam Bukhari on his new assignment and extended good wishes for his success. He said that PTI government has tirelessly worked for public welfare in a short span of time adding that role of Information Department, especially the DGPR, is important in projecting this performance. The Information Department and the DGPR will have to perform duties in an effective manner and in accordance with the new needs, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Information Department and the DGPR will be harmonized with the latest necessities because we are living in an era of digital technology and every possible effort will be made to enhance the organizational capacity of the DGPR Department. He said that the importance of an effective and organized communication system is very clear and inclusive projection of public-welfare programs is essential. The Information Department and the DGPR will have to take a lead in this regard, he said.

The chief minister directed that organized awareness campaign should be run about Clean and Green Pakistan and tree-plantation campaign because participation of people from all walks of life is very essential to make them a success. The PTI government will hand-over a neat and clean Pakistan to the coming generations.

The provincial information minister should play the role of a bridge between the government and the media by visiting the offices of media houses and newspapers.