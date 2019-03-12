Share:

Senior PTI leader Jehangir Tareen on Monday said that government will not oppose the treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif abroad.

If the treatment of PML-N leader is not possible in the country, the government would not create hurdles in way of his treatment out of the country,”

Tareen told the media after attending a Green Pakistan Programme ceremony here in Lahore. However, the PTI central leader said that now a cardiac unit had been provided in the jail for Nawaz Sharif’s treatment so he should agree to get the treatment in the country. Otherwise, the government would mull over the matter, he added. – Our Staff Reporter