Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Monday issued power suspension programme for today for various areas of its region due to system up-gradation and necessary maintenance.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on Tuesday from 07:00am to 06:00pm; Mathial feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, KTM-2, RTM, Mankiala, Guliana, Sohawa, Shahdra, DESTO, Fazal Shaheed, Choa Khalsa feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm; Nogazi, F-2 (Chip Board), Industrial, Dina-3 Rohtas, Cap; Nisar Shaheed, Domeli, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, DINA-4 (City), Pari feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Suddn Gali, Bagh-1, Dulli-1, Harighel, Paswal (crusher), Ghazi Kohli, Valley (Crusher), Ghazi Barotha Colony, GBHP-II, MUSA, Qazi Abad, Malowali, Soni, Pindigheb-R (New), Dharabbi, Pera Fathial, Lawa, Wanhar, Mial, Hassal, Daultala, C.B.Khan, Sukho feeders, 02:00am to 06:00pm.

, Dulli-1, Barighel, Bagh-1, Numan Pura-II feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Bakrala, PD Khan, K.S.Mine, Lilla Town, I.C.I, Ahmed Abad, Duffer, NCI, Rawal, Sagherpur, Maj M Riaz Shaheed, C.W.O, Dharyala Jalip feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, Jakkar , Pakhwal, Borain, COD kala feedrs, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Bani Gala, Poly Clinic, Super Market, Lohi Bher (S Park), G-8, Tufail Shaheed, Sudhran, F-9 Park, G-10/2, H-8, Dr. A.Q.Khan, G-11/2, Railway Road, Katarian, E-Block, Shamasabad, Khanna Road, Khanna-II, Gulshan Abad, Ratta, Jinnah Road, Mangtal, K.S.Syed, Z.Haq Road, Liaqat Bagh, Sarafa Bazar, PAF, Dk. Farman Ali, Mall Road, AWT, Sowan, Car Chowk, Jail Park-I, Topi Pump, Gulistan Colony, Seham, Golra, Race Course, Misrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Lalazar, Cantt, Girja, Chahan feeders and surrounding areas.