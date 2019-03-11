Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad High Court on Monday suspended a notification with regard to removal of chief executive officer of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Sheikh Akhtar Hussain.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan conducted hearing of the petition of Sheikh Akhtar challenging a notification of his removal as CEO of DRAP and suspended the same.

After suspending the notification, the IHC bench also permitted the petitioner to resume his duty. The court also issued notices to the respondents including Ministry of Finance, Ministry of National Health Services, DRAP, the Establishment Division and others to submit their replies in this matter.

The petitioner approached the IHC assailing his removal by the health ministry for allegedly having fake degree.

Earlier, Higher Education Commission (HEC) had informed the Ministry of National Health Services that it could not recognise the DRAP head’s PhD degree as it was obtained from a non-chartered university.

Sheikh earned his PhD degree from The Open International University, Colombo, Sri Lanka which was not enlisted as the HEC-chartered universities. The ministry had requested the HEC to verify the degree of the CEO DRAP Sheikh Akhtar Hussain.

In a letter to the ministry, the HEC had said that as per information contained in international directories like Handbook of Universities and International Handbook of Universities published by the UNESCO as well as information placed on official website of UNESCO, the university is not listed amongst chartered universities/institutions of Sri Lanka.

In late January, the HEC had been asked by a private citizen, Nazakat Mehmood, to verify authenticity of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Chairman Sheikh Akhtar Hussain’s academic credentials. In response to that request, the HEC stated that Hussain claimed to hold a PhD in pharmacy from the Open International University of Colombo, Sri Lanka in 2000.

However, the HEC said that the university is not included in the HEC’s list of international chartered universities. In fact, the HEC on its website has declared the university as ‘illegal and fake’. Moreover, the HEC said that the varsity was not included in the list of chartered universities or degree awarding institutions of UNESCO.

Hence, the ministry decided to remove Hussain from the post. “It has therefore been decided that Sheikh Akhtar Hussain shall cease to work as the chief executive officer of DRAP with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notice signed by Administration-II Section Officer Saeed Awan.

It further said that that ‘the officer is directed to report in the ministry of NHSR&C immediately’.

Last week, the same IHC bench had also issued notices to secretaries of cabinet division, health services and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) over the appointment of the drug regulator’s chief executive Shaikh Akhtar and directed the respondents to submit their reply within a week.

The court had issued these directions after hearing a petition filed by DRAP Deputy Director Dr Abid. During the hearing, Dr Abid’s counsel had contended that the HEC did not verify the degree of DRAP’s chief executive.