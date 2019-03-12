Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that industrialists and investors will be fully facilitated and no hurdle will be tolerated in the process of promoting business activities.

During the next five years, the target of creating one crore employment opportunities will be fulfilled through the promotion of investment and industries.

This was stated by him while talking to a delegation of investors at PBIT here. CEO PBIT was also present on the occasion.

The minister said that a new system will be introduced to eliminate the red-tapism for establishing new industries and relevant federal and Punjab government departments will provide facilities to the investors under one roof.

He said that the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is a marvelous initiative for promoting industrial sector as Punjab will emerge as a hub of trade and economic activities.

Along with new SEZs, the old industrial zones will also be upgraded where the establishment of industries will be ensured. Instead of any lip-service, PTI believes in practical measures and Punjab will be made an interactive investment destination for the business community, he added.

Due to the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and solid economic policies of the PTI government, Pakistan is wriggling out of the economic crisis.

A new era of development will be started soon and the quality of life of the low-income families will be improved, the minister concluded.

The delegation thanked the Punjab government for its efforts and said that the conducive atmosphere is provided to them.