ISLAMABAD - The Government of Japan has extended financial support of $189,421 for three development projects for local communities in Pakistan. The projects will be implemented by three development organizations: Al-Haseeb Public Girls Elementary School, Milestone Society for the Special Persons and Frontier Organization for Reforms & Transformation.

The grant agreements were formally signed here Monday between Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador-Designate, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and representatives of the three organizations at the residence of the Japanese Ambassador in Islamabad. The grant of $63,454, awarded to Al-Haseeb Public Girls Elementary School in Patoki, Kasur will be utilized for construction of the school building and provision of school furniture. The school was established with some rented buildings in 1998, and now they face the problem of poor educational environment for 750 students. Construction of a new building and provision of learning furniture will help in creation of conducive learning environment for boys and girls students of the school.

Milestone Society for the Special Persons will receive the grant of $74,173 to construct two additional floors at a self-support training center for persons with disabilities in Lahore. Since its establishment in 1993, the organization is providing basic education and necessary equipment to 200 persons with disabilities every year. The center will also pilot the concept of independent living and self-management skills for persons with disabilities, all aiming to help them become active members of the society.

The financial assistance of $51,794 extended to Frontier Organization for Reforms & Transformation (FORT) will rehabilitate along with necessary learning facilities at Girls Public School in Peshawar. Working since 2011, FORT is promoting learning opportunities in KP province, with focus on girls’ education. However, the existing building is in condition of damaged infrastructure with improper water, hygiene and sanitation facilities. Through this project, the school can improve learning environment for over 950 girls students.

Ambassador of Japan, Kuninori Matsuda, while speaking in the signing ceremony, congratulated the organizations for winning the grants from Japanese government for their respective projects. Matsuda expressed his hope that these development projects would expand new opportunities of learning and development in Pakistani societies. He also hoped that the three projects would further strengthen the existing friendly relationship between the people of Japan and Pakistan.