A delegation of Mitsubishi Corporation, headed by Kimihide Ando, Senior Vice President /Chief Executive Mitsubishi Corporation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister’s Office.

Kimihido Ando was accompanied by Atsushi Fujii, Country Head in Pakistan, Kenichiro Hirai, General Manager, Kosuke Makino, CEO- Tabeer Energy Pvt Ltd and Yasir Mukhtar.

Advisor to Prime Minister Mr. Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman Energy Task Force Mr. Nadeem Babar and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

Kimihide Ando briefed the Prime Minister about long association of Mitsubishi Corporation with Pakistan spanning over six decades undertaking profitable business ventures in the country. He said that the company is encouraged by the business-friendly policies of the present government and intends to further strengthen its footprint especially in meeting energy requirements of the country.

He also conveyed to the Prime Minister that the Government of Japan has decided to increase its engagement with Pakistan and support Japanese companies in increasing investment in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister welcomed the decision of Government of Japan and also the interest of Mitsubishi Corporation to explore greater business opportunities in the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted various measures and the steps being taken to ensure business friendly environment to the foreign investors and improving ease of doing business in the country.