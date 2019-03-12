Share:

During the 40th session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the Kashmiris residing in Europe and members of APHC held a demonstration in front of UNHRC under the banner of All Parties Hurriyat Conference to draw the attention of international community towards massive human right violations and for the peaceful resolution of long standing Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions.

The speakers criticized the government of Indian for summoning of Hurriyat Chairman Mirwiz Umar Farooq and other leaders by the national investigation agency to New Delhi for questioning on concocted and false cases registered against them.

They also condemned the detention of JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik under Public Safety act. These pressure tactics by India cannot deter the leadership form pursuing the freedom struggle, which has the full support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, they said The speakers while speaking to the gathering said that the Kashmir issues were pending on the UN's agenda for the last seven years and is the bone of contention between two nuclear states.

India and Pakistan fought three wars and latest threat of war was avoided by the intervention of international community. India has launched an all-out war against the defenseless people and killing, torturing, molesting and humiliating them to intimidate into submission, but the valiant people of Kashmir have faced these Indian pressure tactics in past and will continue to struggle till the liberation of Kashmir from India.