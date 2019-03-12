Share:

Lahore - The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to inform that within the framework of the keenness of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’, government to support the brothers in Pakistan by implementation of numerous developmental and relief programs and projects through the Saudi Fund for Development.

The press release issued here on Monday said: “By the Grace Of Allah Almighty, the sum of 8000 cheques were distributed among Pakistani citizens affected by the earthquake that hit a number of cities in Baluchistan province in 2013, in order to enable them to build (8,000 housing units) in various cities in the Province of Baluchistan (Oran - Jishkur - Hawash - Mashki), at a total cost of (SAR 93.75 million) as a grant, which will be remain under the supervision and follow-up until the completion of the construction work, and then the solar panels will be installed. The project works are expected to be completed within the fourth quarter of 2019.

During this occasion, His Excellency the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki, said, “this project is a continuation of the support provided by the Government of the Saudi Arabia to its brothers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, under the guidance and pursuance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince - May Allah protect both of them.

“The Kingdom is keen to stand with its brothers in Pakistan in all the critical situations and tribulations that pass through it, and - by Allah willing - we will continue to do so as we are connected to our brotherly country with the ties of religion and brotherhood, and we have deep rooted historical relations, and I can describe this relationship as a spirit to the body.”