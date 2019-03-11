Share:

ISLAMABAD -The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has organised a three-day national exhibition of dying crafts of Pakistan from today at Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The objective of the exhibition is to promote dying skills and to encourage master artisans associated with them.

Artisans of endangered skills from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will take part in the exhibition. Craft experts will present papers and multimedia presentations to highlight the importance of craft heritage.