LAHORE - The Law & Politics Society (LPS) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) hosted a panel talk on Monday keeping in view the recent strain in relations between Pakistan and India that led to skirmishes between the forces of the two countries on the border.

The panel consisted of LUMS faculty members Prof Sikander Shah, former legal adviser to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, and Prof Ali Sultan. Ejaz Haider, one of the leading experts on security and international political affairs in Pakistan, was one of the panellists.

Ejaz Haider presented different narratives set by the media of both countries, the capture and release of Indian pilot Abhinandhan and the future of Pakistan-India relations. He started with a brief history of aggressive actions and various insurgencies that the Indian military undertook against Pakistan through the years. Responding to the question whether Pakistan should retaliate to the Indian aggression, he pointed out that indulging in a dogfight would be suicidal. He asserted that doing so would destroy the positive image that Pakistan has painstakingly created on the international level in recent times.

Prof Ali Khan highlighted different interpretations of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter that allows a country the right of self-defence, especially the pre-emptive right of self-defence that the US has frequently used post-9/11 in its war against terror. On the question of whether India reserved the pre-emptive right to self-defence against Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama attack, Sultan opined that India had no such right under the international law since Pakistan had not violated India’s territorial sovereignty nor posed any threat to India’s security.

He said there was a local custom developed between India and Pakistan that 10 miles on each side of the Line of Control (LoC) was a no-fly zone and India violated this no-fly zone in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

\He concluded that India violated the international law on two counts. First, he said, India violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter that bars states from aggression against other members of the international society. Second, he said, violation of the no-fly zone was a breach of customary international law.

Prof Sikandar Shah explained the underlying obligations of the states under international law and highlighted the global imperatives under the 4th Geneva Convention. Responding to a question from a student, he drew distinctions between the Abbottabad attack of 2011 and the recent “air raid” of Balakot by India.

The interest of the students in the issue was evident as they asked the panellists some thought-provoking question after the briefing on different aspects of the recent altercation between Islamabad and New Delhi.