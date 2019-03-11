Share:

RAWALPINDI-Two men were killed while another man committed suicide in different parts of the twin cities, official sources said.

Emergency services shifted the bodies to hospitals for autopsy. Police begun investigation after filing the cases, the sources added.

Sources said that unknown culprits murdered one Nasir Hussain, 33, by slitting his throat with a sharp knife at Sector G-7/3, Islamabad and threw his body in a garden in front of his house. They said that wife of the man spotted his body and alerted the police. Sources said that the police collected evidences from the crime scene and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

In her statement to police, the spouse of Nasir said that her husband left house for a meeting with his friends at Saidpur Village and later she found his body in the garden. A police official told media that the investigators were trying to trace the killers of Nasir, who was employed in headquarters of a country’s premier intelligence agency at Islamabad.

In the second incident, a man was shot dead allegedly by his cousin over domestic dispute at Ranjha Market in Dhok Awan. The deceased was identified as Naveed, 35, whose body was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by Rescue 1122 for autopsy.

The killer managed to flee from crime scene while police have begun investigations after filing a murder case.

In the third incident, a man, Iqbal, 45, committed suicide by hanging himself in his house located at Fish Market near Bajaur Plaza, within limits of Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi. The police investigators said that the reason behind the suicide was yet to be known. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.