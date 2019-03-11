Share:

RAWALPINDI-A married woman was allegedly raped by two men in a house in the jurisdiction of Police Station Saddar Wah, official sources said on Monday.

Police registered a rape case against the accused. One of the accused was identified as Yousaf. However, identity of the second alleged rapist was yet to be ascertained by the investigators.

According to sources, a woman, resident of Kohinoor Mills area, lodged a complaint with PS Saddar Wah stating that she was living in a rented house and earning bread and butter for her two kids by stitching clothes after her husband divorced her. She said that Yousaf, who she knew earlier, called her on mobile phone and shared that he had managed to arrange a job for her in a private housing society in Wah.

“I reached at a stop in public transport where Yousaf and his unknown accomplice were waiting for me while sitting in a car,” she added. She told police that the duo put her in the car and drove to a house located inside the housing society where they both assaulted her sexually. The victim also alleged that the rapists threatened her to not share her ordeal with anyone or else she would be killed.

The police sent the woman to hospital for medico-legal report. The doctors in their report confirmed that the lady had been assaulted sexually. A rape case was registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, sources said.

SHO Saddar Wah Raja Aizaz, when contacted, said that the accused Yousaf was associated with property business in the private housing society and raped the woman along with his accomplice by luring her for job. He said that police have been making efforts to arrest the accused.