Share:

ISLAMABAD-Directorate of Health Services, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad during an inspection of food outlets fined over a dozen hotels and restaurants for unhygienic conditions.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to around 51 food outlets in which they were advised to adopt the best practices of cleanness to maintain hygienic environment.

Several food outlets were fined due to poor cleanness, unhygienic food and non-vaccination of their staff members. The outlets included restaurants, sweet and beef and mutton shops.

Meanwhile, in a separate move, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) foiled an attempt to encroach state land in Humak Industrial Area. An operation in this regard was conducted in the Humak Industrial Area and a pre-cast boundary wall being constructed on 12 kanals state land was demolished.

The operation was conducted by staffers of the CDA Enforcement, Revenue and Land and Rehabilitation directorates.

The CDA in a statement said that few elements taking advantage of weekly holidays started construction on the state land. Chairman CDA took notice of the matter and ordered immediate action in this regard.

On Monday, revenue staff of CDA carried out demarcation in the light of which Enforcement Directorate took action and demolished a pre-cast boundary wall and one room being constructed illegally on the said land.

CDA reiterated that action against the encroachments all over the city would be taken without any fear and favour. In this connection, CDA has further expanded scope of anti-encroachment drive to outskirts of the city and more actions would be taken against the encroachers in the Humak Industrial Area.