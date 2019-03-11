Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat will be awarded Tamgha - e - Imtiaz for her contribution to Pakistani cinema by President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day.

Mehwish will be awarded Tamgha - e - Imtiaz at an annual Pakistan Day ceremony on March 23.

Every year at the investiture ceremony, individuals are awarded civil awards for their excellence in various fields of activity.

Mehwish Hayat has been riding the wave of success for the last few years. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country

Though she has been acting for several years, it was the all-star Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (2015) that marked Hayat’s reinvention.

Since then, she has starred in the popular TV drama Dillagi opposite Humayun Saeed and featured as lead in films like Nabeel Qureshi’s Actor in Law and Nadeem Baig’s 2017 blockbuster hit, Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

All of her films have done exceptional business on the box office with Punjab Nahi Jaungi being the most recent example. Mehwish Hayat was awarded the Cinematic Icon Pakistan award at the re-launch event of Film Fare Middle East in Dubai.

Mehwish has also won the Best actress award (for Actor in Law) at the first edition of the 2018 International Film Festival in Pakistan (PIFF).

Meanwhile, a few more stars from Pakistan’s entertainment industryhave been selected to receive awards on March 23rd, other than Mehwish “Pride of performance awards” will be given to Actor Reema Khan, Shabbir Jan and Babara Sharif.