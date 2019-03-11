Share:

It is well-known that every political party has its militant wings , which they use against each other and to create unrest in the country for their vested interests. Our beloved country is facing serious threats from its arch-rival, India, which is more like bullying rather than anything else. But the best thing about Pakistan is that we are all united and on one-page, unlike India, where their citizens as well as politicians are disruptive in terms of policies adopted by Modi, and are bent on fighting a war against Pakistan.

The time has come for each political party to use their militant wing for the noble cause; to defend our homeland side by side with our armed forces.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, March 1.