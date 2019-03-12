Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday announced that Model Welfare Villages will be established in all provinces of country.

Addressing a meeting of more than 50 heads of welfare organisations and philanthropists, at Parliament House, Qaiser said the proposal has been communicated to the Prime Minister who had assured support to establish the model welfare villages in all of the provinces.

In this regard, the Speaker also formulated a Technical Committee to technically review the proposals and refine the project design.

The Speaker National Assembly remarked that a partnership between government and philanthropists organizations was central to assign substantive meanings to Pakistan’s quest for inclusive development agenda. He said that establishment of model welfare villages was one of the much needed initiatives. He further added that

On this occasion, the Patron in Chief of Sweet Homes Khan appreciated the keen interest of the Speaker in the welfare services and urged all the heads of welfare organisations to fully support the Speaker’ initiatives to establish Model villages. The other participants also appreciated the Speaker and expressed their resolve to take this initiative forward.