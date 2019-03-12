Share:

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau has recovered 127,425 Saudi riyals from a Pakistani Hajj group organiser and handed over to Al- Safwah Royal Orchid Hotel Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The NAB had received a complaint on November 25, 2018 from Al- Safwah Royal Orchid Hotel Makkah, Saudi Arabia against Karwan–e–Jamshed Tours and Travels, a Pakistani Hajj Group Organiser, for not paying the balance amount of Saudi Riyal 127,425 to Al- Safwah Royal Orchid Hotel Makkah, Saudi Arabia during Hajj session 2018.

On the directions of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, Mussarat Rasheed Jamshed, the owner of the company of the Karwan–e–Jamshed Tours and Travels was called on January 23, 2019 and the matter was brought in his notice. The NAB asked owner of the company to settle all the outstanding dues of Al Safwah Royal Orchid Hotel Makkah.

Mussarat Rasheed Jamshed, the owner of the company, agreed and on February 26, 2019 and provided payment receipt and clearance certificate to NAB which was issued by Al Safwah Royal Orchid Hotel Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The NAB contacted Hotel Management of Al Safwah Royal Orchid Hotel Makkah, Saudi Arabia. The Hotel Management through email confirmed the receipt and payment of outstanding dues and genuineness of the clearance certificate submitted by Mussarat Rasheed Jamshed of Karwan–e–Jamshed Tours and Travels, Pakistan.