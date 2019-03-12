Share:

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to move to the Supreme Court (SC) for challenging bail of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Monday. The anti-corruption watchdog is likely to file an appeal in the top court this week in a bid to nullify bail given to the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA), Shehbaz Sharif. Complete records pertaining to the graft cases were shifted to NAB headquarters in the federal capital. The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif on February 14 in two graft cases of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme. The high court had released 22-page verdict in the Ashiana Housing scandal and a 20-page decision on the Ramzan Sugar Mills case later on February 21. In its detailed verdict, the court had said The Punjab Land Development Authority board was behind transferring a project contract to Lahore Development Authority. However, the NAB had claimed the former chief minister had misused his authority to transfer the project.

No charge of financial irregularity was imposed on Shehbaz in the Ashiana case, the verdict stated.

Similarly, the former CM had also not been accused of any financial irregularity in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The court observed that Shehbaz Sharif never remained Chief Executive of the mills and granted bail to him in two graft cases of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme.