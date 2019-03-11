Share:

Karachi-The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) will soon be launching its sixth edition of the International Festival of Performing Arts. The three-week annual celebration starts on March 12 and runs through March 31, 2019.

The event will bring together the best from Pakistan and around the world in theatre, music and dance, a press release said.

Napa’s largest event and the only one of its kind in Pakistan is the International Performing Art Festival.

More than 20 performances from Italy, France, Germany, Iran, Sri Lanka and Australia will feature in the gala. A variety of Pakistani plays in Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi and Balochi will also be performed.

Some of the plays that will be showcased include Oh My Sweet Land, The Year of the Fish, The Playlist, Wahala, Devi, Some Days Ago, Dottok-e-Lug, Bari, Heer, Journey and Mezzotono. Napa founder and director Zia Mohyeddin has helmed two plays – Mureed-e-Shak, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale and Court Martial, a play that exposes the class system in South Asia. NAPA Performing Arts Festival envisions bringing together artists performing traditional dances of different nations and providing them with a platform to perform fusion of different cultures. The festival seeks to challenge conventional understandings of art.