Share:

ISLAMABAD : The opposition parties will soon jointly submit a call-attention notice in the National Assembly Secretariat over prevailing unrest among domestic gas consumers in the country.

The main opposition factions will jointly submit a call-attention notice against the ‘inflated gas tariff’.

The opposition will force the government to put the matter of increased gas bills issue in the upcoming National Assembly session, said an opposition parties’ member. The upcoming National Assembly session is expected to be summoned in the last week of March. The increased gas bills issue mostly in Punjab and KP has already been criticised in the media.

The government had also held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy over the issue of increased gas bills.