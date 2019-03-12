Share:

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi has addressed a joint session hosted by Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Indonesia, Canada and Gambia on the sidelines of the annual session of the UN Commission on the Status of women in New York.

She apprised members of the event about the steps being taken by Pakistan to effectively counter terrorism.

“Over the past several decades, Pakistan has seen the spread of terrorism in our region as a consequence of endless conflicts and turmoil, driven primarily by foreign interventions and the existence of unresolved disputes in our neighborhood.”

Noting that women and girls, whether as victims or perpetrators, were disproportionately affected by responses that failed to incorporate a strong gender perspective, Ambassador Lodhi said Pakistan’s rehabilitation approach includes training programmes for women to create economic opportunities in the post-incarceration phase in partnership with the civil society.

“We view credible community actors, including media and religious leaders, as vital partners,” she said. Religious leaders, mobilized by the government, had been encouraged to issue ‘Fatwas’ which unequivocally condemn terrorism and promote the concept of a plural society with equal rights for women and girls.

The Pakistani diplomat told delegates that the people and the security forces in Pakistan have braved the challenge of terrorism with “exemplary courage” to turn back the terrorist tide.

She said the comprehensive ‘Youth Programme’, would assist youths and under privileged girls and boys with skills training, access to higher education, employment and micro-credit.