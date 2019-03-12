Share:

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulifqar has appealed the parents to demonstrate more responsibility for the proper upbringing of their children and ensure vigilant eye on their routine affairs to keep them away from various social evils.

He stated this while addressing an awareness session against the use of drugs held by Islamabad Police in collaboration with the international school of Choueifat, Johar Town in Lahore.

The session was attended among others by AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Industrial Area) Madam Sumera, parents, teachers and students. This function was arranged by the Director International School of Choueifat Margo Abdel Aziz.

Perveen Sarwar, the wife of Governor Punjab, was the guest of honour . In this seminar, academicians, psychiatrist doctor, media journalists also graced the occasion. The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan in his speech spoke about the importance of this campaign and asked the parents teachers and school administration to play their role in educating their children.

IGP Islamabad maintained that as per direction of Prime Minister and Government of Pakistan, he had initiated a vigorous campaign against drug and land mafia since assumption of his charge. It is worth mentioning that this campaign has brought dividends and over 1600 drug peddlers/suppliers have been arrested by ICT Police and the drug usage in educational institutions has gone down.

He particularly mentioned and advised the parents not to give such a space to their children, where they could end up in an irreversible situation. He also asked the parents to shoulder their responsibility in a responsible manner and not to give huge amount of pocket money, which could drive their children to be involved in such sort of activity. He pleaded them, and asked them to take it seriously. He showed a character certificate to the audience and maintained that once any child is involved in drug related criminals cases his future would be spoiled.

Perveen Sarwar particularly thanked IGP Islamabad for making this campaign, a success story. She dilated upon strict enforcement stoppage of cultivation of poppy forms and shutting of such premises being used for drug supplier etc. She appealed to the police to make it a country wide campaign and also requested to involve community, teachers, private sector and stake holders to make it country wide success story. She also requested to create a country wide data base . In this way this would become successful on trans-regional bases.

The IGP was highly appreciated by the Director of Choueifat School Margo Abdel Aziz. Later, all the school administration got signed one declaration, pledging to make this country a drug free society. IGP Islamabad campaign would be driven now to metropolitan city Lahore.