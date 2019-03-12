Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent a strongly worded letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), calling for action against India for wearing camouflage military caps during the third ODI against Australia.

“We have made our point very strongly to the ICC which now has no doubts or confusion about our intention or stance now on this matter,” Mani told reporters at the National Stadium on Sunday night.

“We will be sending another letter to the ICC in next 12 hours after more consultations with our lawyers,” he added. Mani said that Pakistan’s stance is very clear that cricket must not be used for politics.

“This is the second time that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tried to use cricket for politics. They took permission from ICC for some other purpose and used it to do something else, which is not acceptable,” he said.

Mani said that by indulging in such behaviour for a second time they have hurt their credibility and standing in the cricket world. As a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulawama terrorist attack, Indian cricketers had sported the Army cap in the third ODI and also donated their match fee for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

However, Pakistan’s foreign and information ministers took exception to the gesture and criticised the Indian team and also urged the PCB to take up the issue with ICC to take punitive action against the Indian players.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approached the ICC before the game about the use of the military caps, and the ICC confirmed to website ESPNcricinfo that permission had been granted as it was part of a charity fundraising effort. Last month, the BCCI asked the ICC to “sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates” in the wake of the attack in Kashmir.

But Mani pointed out two recent examples of players who had been disciplined by the ICC for political statements - England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who wore wristbands with the slogans “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” during a Test against India in 2014, and South Africa spinner Imran Tahir, who displayed a T-shirt of Junaid Jamshed, a Pakistani pop icon and latterly religious preacher who had died in a plane crash, after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka in 2017.

“You have two examples from the past already, where both Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali were sanctioned for something similar,” Mani said. “The ICC had taken strong action against them and we have sought similar action against India. The permission they took was for a different purpose but they acted differently.” Ties between the two boards have deteriorated sharply in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. The BCCI initially wanted to have Pakistan banned from the World Cup this summer, before deciding to tone that down by asking the ICC to “sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates”.

BCCI officials did not bring up the request at a recent ICC board meeting but it was brought up - and turned down - by the ICC head Shashank Manohar.