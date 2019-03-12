Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed the people of Pakistan for raising ten billion rupees for the Dams' fund. 

In a tweet on Tuesday, he paid tributes to the generosity of the countrymen for the cause. 

The Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dam fund 2018 was established by the federal government in pursuance of a Supreme Court order for raising funds for the construction of the two dams.