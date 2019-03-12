Share:

MIRPURKHAS : Old Mirpur police produced an accused in the court of civil judge and Mirpurkhas judicial magistrate in narcotics case from where he was remanded into the police custody for 14 days.

Harshan Kolhi, father of accused Ramesh Kolhi, told the media that four days back his son was detained by Satellite Town police on the charge of theft despite no one lodged a theft case with the police. He lamented that he could not fulfil the demand of the police of giving them bribe as he was a poor villager.

He further said that he had submitted application to Mirpurkhas District and Sessions Court regarding illegal confinement of his son by Satellite Town police. He added that the officials appointed by the court carried out a raid on the police station but did not find his son there because the police had already shifted him to Old Mirpur police station where Old Mirpur police registered a false case against him. He maintained that they had implicated him in a false case of narcotics. He appealed to Sindh IG Police, DIG Mirpurkhas and SSP Mirpurkhas to take immediate notice of the police highhandedness and provide him justice.