Share:

KANDHKOT : Kashmore police, during a search operation, recovered two abductees from Katcha area here on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Nadar Ali Channa, Kashmore police succeeded in recovering two abductees Nadar Ali of Khairpur and Jaan Muhammad of Tandojaam. They had been kidnapped from Tandojaam a month ago.

Nadar Channa told the media that on a tip-off a police party cordoned off Katcha area of Kachoketi and raided a hideout where the accused had kept the abductees.

Seeing the police party approaching nearer, the kidnapers opened fire on the police. They escaped under the cover of fire, leaving the abductees behind. The police recovered them safely. Later, the police sent them home.

Meanwhile, family members, relatives and friends of two missing persons held a protest demonstration in front of their house for their recovery. Protestors including Hafiz Aslam, Ahmed Ali, Zulfiqar Ali and others were carrying placards and banners where they raised the voice for their recovery.

On the occasion, the protestors told the media that Irshad Ali Malik and Ali Ahmed Channa both were workers at grain market; and they went missing on March 8th when they were on their way to Karampur area. They demanded from Sindh IG Police, DIGP Larkana and SSP Kashmore for safe and early recovery of the missing persons.