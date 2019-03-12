Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of Provincial Selection Board One (PSB-I) chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has recommended promotion of 60 officers of different provincial departments in grade 19 and 20.

The meeting, held at Chief Secretary’s Office in Civil Secretariat on Monday, reviewed promotion cases of officers of different departments including Communication and Works, Planning and Development, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Livestock and Dairy Development, Agriculture and Higher Education.

Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Chairman Planning and Development Board, secretaries of Regulation, Finance and Services, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.