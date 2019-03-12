Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Super League continues to make an impact on and off the field with collaborations aimed at making a difference in various spheres of life.

Following the Childhood Cancer Awareness Day (observed on February 15 in Dubai), Monday, was being observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the National Stadium Karachi.

Multan Sultans took on the Lahore Qalandars in the first match of the day. In the second tie Karachi Kings faced Peshawar Zalmi.

All four teams and the match officials wore the Pink Ribbon synonymous with Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Match commentators also wore the ribbon while various match related equipment including the stumps had been themed as per the Breast Cancer Awareness (Pink Ribbon Day) theme.