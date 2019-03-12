Share:

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Monday submitted a motion in the Sindh Assembly, aims at amending the rule for the appointment of chairman of the Provincial Public Accounts Committee.

The opposition and the Sindh government are facing a deadlock over the issue with the opposition parties including PTI, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) demanding PAC slot for the opposition leader as followed in the National Assembly.

The provincial government, however, has outrightly turned down the opposition demand, saying that the slot allotted to the opposition in the National Assembly due to a norm set since 2008 and the charter of democracy signed between the PPPP and PML-N.

In his motion submitted in the house on Monday, PTI Lawmaker Arsalan Taj, calling for amendment to sub-rule (1) of the rule 189 of the rules of procedures of the provincial assembly by inserting words that “there shall be constituted after a general election, a public accounts committee for the duration of the assembly, chaired by the Leader of Opposition.”

The motion is likely to be adopted on the private members day agenda. However, it is unlikely that it could be taken up or could get assent from the house due to numeric majority of the PPPP in the house.