ISLAMABAD - Saleem Baig and Shahrukh Raza of Smart Aviation team earned the right to represent Pakistan Tenpin Bowling team in the World Turkish Airlines Tenpin Bowling Championship, which would be held in Turkey next month.

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi organised the All-Pakistan Turkish Airlines Tenpin Bowling Championship here at Leisure City Bowling Alley, Jinnah Park on Monday, in which airline teams of Islamabad participated in a huge number.

After a tough competition, team of Smart Aviation comprising Saleem and Shahrukh grabbed the title by scoring 1080 pins and also qualified for the World Turkish Airlines Championship-2019. Bukhari Travels Asim Butt and Taha grabbed second spot by scoring 909 pins, while Flyer Travels got 3rd spot by scoring 896 points.

Talking to The Nation, PTBF secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman said that it is great opportunity for Pakistan in the mega event that Saleem Baig, Moez Baig and Shahrukh Raza qualified to represent the country as they are not only highly experienced but also Saleem had won national championship as well besides having loads of international exposure behind his back and his presence in the team, will not only benefit both youngsters, but also provide huge advantage to Pakistan team as well.

While sharing his views General Manager Turkish Airlines M Irfan said that they will try their best to help and promote tenpin bowling in Pakistan and Turkish Airlines will lend all-out support to the federation.