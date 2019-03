Share:

LAHORE - Samjhauta Express resumed its service as it steamed off for India on Monday with 65 passengers on board in seven apartments. Ten carriage bogeys were also part of the train.

Tight security arrangements had been made by the authorities. The resumption of the train was announced by the railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed a few days ago.

Immigration formalities of passengers were completed at Wagha. The immigration formalities for the incoming passengers would also be performed there.