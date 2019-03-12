Share:

Karachi - Peshawar Zalmi Captain Darren Sammy planted a sapling during his visit to Sindh Governor House on Monday.

Upon his arrival, Sammy was welcomed by t Governor Imran Ismail and was requested to plant a sapling to make his visit even more memorable. Expressing gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their ‘great’ hospitality, Sammy said he had visited Pakistan in the past as well and very happy to be here once again. He also expressed his love for Karachi Biryani and other food.

Sammy hoped that his team would emerge as the winner this time around. He, however added that whosoever wins, in the end, it would be the win for Pakistan. “Karachiites are cricket-lovers, which is evident from jam-packed National Cricket Stadium during last few group matches,” he lauded. Sammy was apprised that founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah had taken oath as first Governor General of the country here at this Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Ismail said that the participation of foreign players in the Pakistan Super League reflects that law and order situation has improved quite considerable in the country, particularly in Karachi.

The Zalmi Captain said he also visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where people expressed their happiness after seeing him amongst them.