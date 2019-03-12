Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia will not accept Indian allegations against Pakistan, Riyadh assured Islamabad as the Kingdom’s top diplomat visited New Delhi. Saudi Foreign Minister of State Adel Al Jubeir made a visit to India for just a little over four hours.This was his third interaction with the Indian side in 20 days. Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Riyadh had pledged to stand with Islamabad in the hour of need. “They (Saudi Arabia) made it clear that they will not accept allegations of India against Pakistan,” said one official. Another official said Pakistan had accepted Saudi Arabia’s mediation offer and it was up to India to respond. “Not only Saudi Arabia , we acknowledge all peace efforts and also accept any role for long-lasting peace by the world,” he added. Last week, a ‘special message’ of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was delivered to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding mediation on Pak-India tension by Adel al-Jubeir. The Saudi state minister had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa among others.

This month, Foreign Minister Qureshi gave credit to the friendly countries for defusing Pak-India tension that threatened a large-scale war.

Pakistan had earlier conveyed to Saudi Arabia that it was not against Saudi Arabia’s trade with India as it respected every country’s sovereignty.

Reports said Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia was $1.871 billion in 2017-18. This included exports of just $170 million and imports of $1.7 billion. However, Saudi Arabia’s trade with India had reached $27.48 billion in the financial year 2017-18. Saudi Arabia’s exports to India were $22.06 billion and imports were $5.41 billion in the last financial year.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Pakistan and India last month amid investment deals. India’s ties to Saudi Arabia have grown significantly over the past two decades. Home to more than 2.7 million Indian expatriates, the Kingdom is India’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade worth $28 billion. Riyadh is also the top source of India’s energy supplies, supplying 20 percent of its crude oil.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have flared since February 14 in the aftermath of an attack that killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary police in occupied Kashmir. Saudi Arabia signed investment agreements with the South Asian nation worth $20 billion when MBS visited Pakistan.

Before leaving Pakistan, the Crown Prince had told Pakistan the next investment in Pakistan will even be huge. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Saudi Arabia was investing $20 billion in various sectors of Pakistan in first phase.

He said seven Memorandums of Understanding had been signed with Saudi side and more will be signed soon. Pakistan had expected a massive investment by Saudi Arabia as Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Islamabad.

Saudi Arabia announced seven investment agreements related to energy, tourism, minerals, petrochemicals, hotel industry events, and a $10 billion oil refinery and petrochemicals complex in the coastal city of Gwadar, where China is building a port.

Gwadar is the nerve centre of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which has manifested investors’ confidence in the economy of Pakistan as the multi-billion dollar project is poised to bring massive investment in the country.

Short-term projects worth $7 billion with a span of one to two years, medium-term projects worth $2 billion with a span of two to three years and long-term projects worth $ 12 billion with a span of three to five years are included in the agreements.

Saudi Arabia is interested in buying two Liquified Natural Gas power plants including the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant and the Balloki Power Plant.

MoUs of five hydropower projects worth SR1.207 billion have been signed during the visit of Saudi crown prince. Under the agreement, SR 375 million will be contributed for Diamer Bhasha and SR 300 million for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project.

Moreover, SR 150.37 million will be granted for the Jamshoro power project whereas SR 130.12 million will be provided for the Jagran Hydropower Project and SR 247.5 million for the Shounter Hydropower Project.

The federal cabinet has already approved the signing of $322 million financial agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Development Fund on a summary submitted by the Economic Affairs Division.

India said the US, Saudi Arabia or any other country had made no formal offer of mediation but US secretary of State Mike Pompeo had suggested in a that America played a crucial role. He had said: “In times of high tension, it is often difficult and so it requires sometimes someone else to come in and try and make sure that good reason and logic prevail.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi claimed that they played an important mediator between Pakistan and India. Pakistan said Saudi Arabia , the United Arab Emirates and other countries also played a role along with the US and China.