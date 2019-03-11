Share:

Saudia -Flights are cleared to return to airports when there is a major emergency and something happens to force the pilot to turn around, reported Gulf News. But to return because a mother on the flight forgot her baby on the ground is strange. The bizarre incident happened over the weekend when a Saudia plane returned to the airport after taking off as a passenger on board had forgotten her baby at the airport. Flight SV832, from Jeddah to Kuala Lampur, turned back after the Saudi mother told cabin crew that she had forgotten her baby in the boarding area at the terminal of the King Abdul Aziz International Airport.

A video went viral on social media showing the pilot requesting permission to head back to the airport, while talking to ATC operators - who were caught by surprise and were scampering around to figure out the protocol to be observed for such an incident. “May God be with us. Can we come back or what?” the pilot was heard talking to the air traffic controller.