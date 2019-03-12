Share:

Karachi - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that despite financial constraint and cuts in federal transfers, the Sindh government is implementing it’s development agenda and it’s performance in terms of development and legislation is well ahead of other provinces and even federal government.

The adviser to the CM was talking to media persons at media corner of Sindh Assembly here on Monday. The adviser said that PM Imran Khan merely repeated the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s promises with Tharis at Chachhro gathering and practically did nothing for the relief of drought-stricken people of Thar.

He said that the Sindh government has started new phase of development projects in Karachi in March under which two new underpasses were being built on the Shaheed-e-Millat Road so as to remove traffic congestion for traffic heading from Jail Chowrangi, Bahadurabad, Tariq road and Baloch Colony Bridge.

He said that roundabout between Tariq Road and Bahadurabad is being turned into underpass and another underpass being constructed on Hyder Ali Road in front of Sadqain marriage hall to make these facilities signal free to provide relief to commuters from traffic woes.

He said that in old city area, development work is being carried out on fast track under Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project and hopefully it would be completed during current financial year. He added that two floor underground basement parking plaza being constructed near burns garden.

It’s Upper storey would be for shopping area and food court. He said that the area is very unique surrounded by historical building and strong cultural structure and Sindh government wanted to created an atmosphere for Karachiites so that they could spend time with their family. The advisor said that we were focusing on this important project and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah last week visited the area and inspected the pace of development work and directed project managers to finish it before the completion date. Besides,Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that 12,000 road which connects Korangi to Landhi and industrial area also being improved.

It is 12 kilometres long and improvements in 70 percent of road would be made, while 30 percent completely new track would be added to it. He said that two fly over would also be constructed on 12000 road so that people of Korangi, Landi and industrial area could also be provided fast and easy communication network. He said that despite financial constraints and shortfall of Rs. 116 billion, Chief Minister Sindh has strictly instructed local government department to complete these development projects till the end of current financial year on 30 June 2019.

Responding to another question, he said that they have no objection to the address of the governor to Sindh Assembly as it is his constitutional right, adding that they would officially communicate the date in this regard. The adviser questioned that if opposition parties would protest in Sindh Assembly session on the day of governor’s address or take a U-turn on their stance as usual. He said that PTI is bent upon the agenda of creating disturbance in Sindh Assembly but the PPP would continue its reform and development agenda.