ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday continued to witness bearish trend as KSE 100-index fell by 26.12 points (0.07 percent) to close at 38,924 points.

The market opened with 38,950 points, bounced by 196 points during the first hour of the business, taking the total index to 39,146 points. During some day hours, the markets moved down and index decreased by 40 points taking the total index to 38,909 points. The second session also witnessed negative trend and at one point the market lost 67 points which takes the index to 38,882 points. Overall after the first hour of business the market kept moving in negative drift which continued till the end and 100 index closed with negative 26 points.

The KSE 30 index and KSE all shares index also witnessed the negative trends and decreased by 20.49 and 11.69 points, closing at 18559.88 and 28508.51 points respectively.

In overall 32,214 trades, a total of 67,742,960 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.303 billion.

Out of 339 companies, share prices of 148 companies recorded increase while 167 companies registered decrease whereas 24 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 16,285,000 and price per share of 14.09, K. Electric Ltd with a volume of 4,109,000 and price per share of 6.04 and Dewan Cement with a volume of 2,962,500 and price per share of 12.67.