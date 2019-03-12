Share:

BADIN - Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) Badin held a protest rally for acceptance of their demands on Monday.

The rally began from GHS Badin and concluded in front of Badin Press Club. It was led by GSTA district president Siddique Soomro, Najamuddin Jamali, Mehboob Jakhro, Allah Bachayo Bhurgri, Kashif Qadir Memon, Ghulam Hussain Soomro, Ali Ahmed Bhurgri, Ms Shehnaz, Ms Zeb Nissa, Ms Raheela Memon, Ms Hamida Khaskheli and others.

Addressing the participants, Siddique Soomro, Kashif Qadir, Allah Bachayo Bhurgri and other secondary teachers said that the teachers were denied justice; and they were being compelled to take to roads.

They said that legitimate demands of secondary teachers including award of time scale of BPS-17 to JSTs, regularisation of the teachers recruited through NTS exam, Sindh University and Iqra test qualified teachers, departmental promotions of JSTs and HSTs, group insurance to retired teachers.

including voluntarily retired teachers and other demands had been accepted but not being implemented deliberately.

The protestors said newly introduced cadres in secondary side were anti teachers approach and it had created unrest and uncertainty among the secondary teachers of Sindh province. They said despite mountain touching claims made by the government, more than 500 schools in Sindh were functioning without gazetted Head Masters causing hurdles for proper and smooth teaching and administrative process due to irrelevant interest of department towards the promotion of senior and qualified HSTs to the post of Head Masters.

They said they always supported the initiatives taken for the betterment and improvement in the system to enhance literacy rate and quality of education for the better future of society and country but they were being denied justice and deprived of their rights due to nepotism and favouritism. They demanded withdrawal of newly introduced cadres, award of time scale of B-20 to HSTs and related cadres and acceptance of charter of demands. They also vowed to continue their peaceful protest till acceptance of their demands.