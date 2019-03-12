Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday discussed the Pak-India tension and the country’s commitment to thwart any aggression.

An official statement issued here after the meeting said that General Bajwa called on Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad. “During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters relating to national (internal and external) security,” it added.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had no aggressive designs against any country and will continue the use of right of self defence. Imran Khan said that the nation had complete confidence in the country’s armed forces.

The premier appreciated the preparedness of the armed forces and vowed to provide all facilities to the military for the safety and security of the country. “Both the leaders pledged to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said an official.

The discussed the issues in the backdrop of the tension between Pakistan and India following the last month’s Pulwama attack in Kashmir and the Indian violation of Pakistan’s airspace that led to shooting down of India’s two fighter jets and arrest of an India pilot.

However, in a later development, Pakistan released the captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman which was widely backed by the world leaders as the global powers stepped in to defuse tension in the subcontinent.

Abhinandan’s MiG-21 was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force. The Indian pilot was moved to the Wagah border to eventually release him through the road link.

The surging tensions had prompted Pakistan to close down its airspace, disrupting major routes between Europe and South Asia and grounding thousands of travellers worldwide.

Tensions remained high, however, especially in Kashmir, where both countries fired barrages of shells across the de facto border at one another, leaving at least one dead as the troubled region braces for renewed hostilities.

The latest confrontation between the neighbours erupted after a suicide bombing in Kashmir killed over 40 Indian troops on February 14, with the attack allegedly claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Twelve days later Indian warplanes violated Pakistani airspace and dropped payload in haste as they were chased by the PAF jets. It was the first such aerial raid since their last war in 1971 - before either country had nuclear weapons.

Islamabad denied casualties or damage in the incident, but a day later launched its own attack to respond to India. That sparked the dogfight that ended in destruction of two Indian Air Force MiG-21 jets, and Abhinandan Varthaman’s capture.

Later, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan never wanted escalation as Prime Minister Imran Khan has several times said that if India takes one step, “we will take two.”

He said Pakistan will not allow any organization or individual to use its soil against any country including India. He added if India had solid evidence about Pulwama incident, it should sit and talk over it.

Qureshi-Bolton phone talk

In a related development, Foreign Minister Qureshi yesterday had a telephonic conversation with US National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss regional security situation following the Pulwama incident. The purpose of the call was to brief the US official on Pakistan’s perspective on the recent regional developments.

Qureshi said that Indian aggression of February 26 was a violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty as well as the UN Charter. He also said that Pakistan’s response on 27 February was purely in self-defence against external aggression.

The foreign minister informed Ambassador Bolton about the de-escalatory measures taken by Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to hand over the Indian pilot as a gesture of goodwill towards India.

Pakistan wished peace and stability in the region, he said adding: “Pakistan’s High Commissioner to New Delhi had also returned to Delhi after consultations. Pakistan would send an official delegation to India on 14 March 2019 to discuss the agreement on the operationalisation of the Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan was also ready to continue weekly contacts at the Military Operations Directorate level.”

Bolton said that he and Secretary of State Pompeo, despite being actively engaged in talks with North Korea in Hanoi, monitored the developments between Pakistan and India and kept contact with the leadership of two countries to ensure that the security situation in the South Asia region did not deteriorate. He appreciated Pakistan measures which had helped lowering the tension and urged continued restraint on both sides.

The need for dialogue between Pakistan and India to find peaceful resolution to all outstanding disputes was also emphasised, a foreign ministry statement said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi cautioned against any Indian misadventure, keeping in view the forthcoming elections. Ambassador Bolton concurred.

Ambassador Bolton also appreciated Pakistan’s important role in the Afghan peace process. Both leaders agreed to work together to pursue the process, the statement added.