LAHORE - National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) on Monday organised a specialised training workshop for Punjab-based public sector potential financial implementing partners (FIPs) at the Government Engineering Training Academy, here.

The purpose of the training was to strengthen the capacity and knowledge base of potential FIPs for developing proposals as well as compliance with relevant policies and procedures during the project implementation in the light of safeguard policies including gender, environment, social safeguards. Around 30 participants representing Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Rescue 1122, Irrigation department, Education department and Asian Development Bank (ADB) attended the session.