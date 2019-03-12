Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday once again witnessed protest from opposition parties over the Sindh government’s denial to allot Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship to the opposition.

The provincial assembly proceedings began after two hours delay as per the scheduled timings of 2:00 pm with Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari in the chair and as soon as the prayers were completed, the opposition lawmakers asked her to allow them to speak on PAC issue.

MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain and PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman asked the chair to allow them to speak on the point of order. The deputy speaker refused and said that she knew that the opposition only comes to disturb proceedings of the house.

“You do not want to run the proceedings smoothly,” she said, which infuriated the lawmakers who staged a protest in front of the dice and later staged walkout from the proceedings.

The proceedings of the house, however, continued and a resolution to celebrate completion of 80 years of the Sindh Assembly building was passed. The resolution was tabled by the PPPP lawmaker Ghazala Sial who said that the foundation of the historic Sindh Assembly building was laid on March 11, 1940 and it also passed Pakistan resolution.

The building also witnessed addresses of the first Governor General Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan.

Speaking on it, the provincial minister for Irrigation Ismail Rahu said that the assembly has a historic role not only in safeguarding the country but also the formation of the constitution of Pakistan.

“It played an important role in the struggle against the one unit system in the country,” he said.

He said that the lawmakers are elected by the people for raising their issues in the house. However, some members are non-serious and have also humiliated other members of the house.

One of the oldest member of the provincial assembly and former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah recalled his journey with the assembly and said that this assembly was historic as it was the first to announce support for the Pakistan.

Speaking on call attention notice, the MMA lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed expressed his dismay over condition of Lyari General Hospital and said that the hospital lacks basic health facilities. The hospital only has 90 beds to accommodate at least 250 patients on daily basis,” he said, adding that the ultra sound machine was also not operational causing difficulties for the patients.

He further highlighted that only 17 doctors were working in the hospital that was insufficient to tackle the growing number of patients.

Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu admitted lack of facilities and said that steps are being taken to improve the situation. “We are making efforts towards improvement however, it needs a more coordinated effort,” she admitted.

To another call attention notice from PPP Lawmaker Heer Soho on security and facilitation for the people living nearby the stadium during PSL matches, the minister for energy Imtiaz Shaikh said that proper security arrangements have been taken and the chief minister and his cabinet members are involved in making the event a success. “The people have come out in large number towards the stadium to watch the matches,” he said and hoped that the event would end peacefully.