SIALKOT - Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul has assured Turkey’s full cooperation and technical assistance to boost SMEs of Sialkot which would be helpful in flourishing the export industries of Sialkot.

He stressed the need of strong business-to-business (b2B) contacts between the businessmen of Sialkot-Pakistan and Istanbul-Turkey as well. He said that Turkey was ready to provide easy access to Sialkot-Pakistan exporters to European and Central Asian countries through Istanbul-Turkey, besides, removing all the hurdles, as the Istanbul-Turkey could be a gateway for Sialkot-Pakistan, in this regard. He stated this while talking to the Sialkot’s leading exporters during his visit to Sialkot international airport here. Chairman SIAL Nadeem Anwar Qureshi presided over the meeting here.

Ambassador vowed to make all out sincere efforts to promote the strengthened trade, cultural and political friendly relations between Pakistan and Turkey. He said that Turkey was keen to establish the strengthened mutual trade ties with Pakistan by ensuring the easy access of Sialkot exporters to the international trade markets of Turkey as well.

Mutual trade volume remained $640m in fiscal year 2017-18

Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul stressed upon the need of promotion of the developed mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Turkey, saying both of the countries have been enjoying the cordial trade relations and the time was ripe to further cement these trade relations. Addressing an important meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here after this noon, the Turkish Ambassador added that the Turkey economy was fastest growing economy.

Turkish Ambassador revealed that the several Turkish companies were showing keen interest in establishing joint ventures with Sialkot based exporters and industrialists in different trade fields including surgical, sports goods and leather goods.

He assured his full cooperation regarding establishing and promoting the business-to-business contacts, strong close trade liaisons between the chambers of commerce and industry Sialkot-Pakistan and Istanbul and Ankara-Turkey .

He pledged that the sincere efforts would be made to ensure the regular exchange of mutual trade delegations between Pakistan and Turkey.

On this occasion, acting SCCI President Waqas Akram Awan said that Turkey has a robust economy with sustained growth rate.

Economic growth has enabled Turkey to follow a fast pace development model. He said that Pakistan could learn a lot from Turkey’s economical and development models.

SCCI acting president Waqas Akram Awan said that there was immense potential to establish joint venture between Sialkot-Pakistan and Turkey in different trade fields as well.

He said that both Pakistan and Turkey are eager to expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields to benefit from each other’s expertise to make progress. He said that the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Turkey remained $640 million during the fiscal year 2017-18 as well.

He said that Turkey must develop the strong B2B contacts between businessmen of Sialkot-Pakistan and Istanbul-Turkey to promote Sialkot product line there.

Earlier, Turkish Ambassador also visited Sialkot international airport here. He discussed in details the matters of mutual interest with the directors of the Sialkot airport as well.

Turkish Ambassador disclosed that several Turkish companies were also showing keen interest to ensure the direct imports of Sialkot-made surgical instruments, sports gears and leather goods direct from Sialkot-Pakistan instead of importing these world class products from the other European companies on high prices, saying that the direct imports of Sialkot-made products from Sialkot-Pakistan would be comparatively very cheaper in this regard.