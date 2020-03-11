Share:

Rawalpindi-Two proclaimed offenders were killed during a police ‘encounter’ in Kanoha village of Kallar Syedan while two other wounded robbers were arrested by police after exchange of fire in Mohra Daroga, Rawat, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police actions against notorious criminals and announced prizes for police teams, he said.

According to him, a police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan Inspector Malik Allah Yar, on a tip-off, conducted a raid on a hideout to arrest two proclaimed offenders Nasir Shafat and Mansoor Shafat in Kanoha Village.

However, the hardcore criminals opened indiscriminate firing on police party and tried to escape from the scene, he said adding that police retaliated and killed the both POs.

An accomplice of the POs was also arrested by police besides seizing arms and ammunition from his possession, the spokesman said.

He said the POs were involved in injuring a police officer ASI Safeer Ahmed in the forest of Kallar Syedan when a police party raided there to arrest them. He added the POs were also wanted by police in a series of crimes ranging from terrorism, attempted murder and armed confrontation with police.

In a statement, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police are busy in protecting the lives and property of citizens round the clock.

Meanwhile, Rawat police managed to arrest two wounded robbers after an exchange of fire took place at Mohra Daroga, according to police spokesman. He said the two accomplices of the robbers managed to flee from the scene.

Sharing further details, he said a gang of four robbers were looting a citizen when he showed resistance. On this, the robbers started firing on him, he said adding that the citizen remained unhurt while two robbers got injured after coming into range of firing by their own accomplices.

Police reached at the spot and arrested the wounded robbers. He said the fleeing robbers also fired at police but no cop got hurt on the occasion.

He said injured robbers were moved to hospital for medical treatment. He said the wounded robbers were involved in killing a truck driver during a dacoity bid in limits of PS Rawat some days ago. Separately, a woman died apparently of cardiac arrest during a search operation conducted by security forces in Dhoke Darzian (Dhoke Hassu) within limits of PS Ratta Amral here.

The victim family accused police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies of subjecting the son of the woman to severe torture because of which the woman suffered cardiac arrest.

The victim’s family also staged a protest demonstration by placing the dead body of woman on the road in Dhoke Hassu. The protest on road triggered massive traffic jam. Senior police officers reached the spot and negotiated with the protestors.

According to police spokesman, police along with LEAs were conducting combing in Dhoke Darzian ahead of Parade Day when they demanded the proofs of residence from a lady, who was already sick.

“The condition of lady started deteriorating and she was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” he said.