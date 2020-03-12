Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said Afghan dispute on claims to power should be resolved for the war-torn country’s stability.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the US envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad was coming today (March 12) to discuss the issue.

“This issue should be sorted out. We (Pakistan) participated in the presidential inauguration (this week). There will be some solution soon,” he said in a television interview.

FM Qureshi’s statement came amid reports that Pakistan embassy in Kabul had closed its visa section due to the Coronavirus threats.

Earlier, two Afghan politicians claimed they won the presidential election and declared themselves as president at rival inauguration ceremonies.

The Afghan electoral commission had announced incumbent Ashraf Ghani narrowly won September’s vote, but Abdullah Abdullah alleged the result was fraudulent.

The rivals held positions in the previous government with Ghani as the President and Abdullah as the Chief Executive. The tension comes as Afghanistan enters peace talks with the Taliban, hoping to end years of violence.